Balasore: Two people killed as bus carrying 60 passengers crashes into truck in Jaleswar

Jaleswar: At least two people were killed in a horrifying accident after a passenger bus collided with a truck in the wee hours of Wednesday. The incident took place near Laxmanath Toll Gate on National Highway-60 here in Balasore district of Odisha.

According to sources, the bus named Dolphin, was carrying 60 people when the accident took place. It was heading towards Kolkata from Bhubaneswar when it hit a truck, which was parked by the roadside, from behind. The collision caused significant damage to the bus’s front cabin and resulted in the death of the driver and helper.

All the injured people have been rushed to Jaleswar Community Health Centre and Balasore hospital for treatment.

The police is currently investigating the incident at the spot.

