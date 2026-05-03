Balasore: Two Minor Sisters Drown While Bathing in Pond

Advertisement

Nilagiri: In a tragic incident, two minor sisters died after drowning in a pond in Balasore district of Odisha on Sunday. The incident took place in Bhuinpada near Saanta in Remuna block of the district.

The deceased siblings have been identified as Annapurna Mallik and Anyasa.

According to reports, the two sisters slipped and fell into the pond while bathing. After a long search and rescue operation, they were taken to Nilagiri hospital. However, they had already succumbed to drowning by then. Doctors at the hospital declared them dead.

Advertisement

A pall of gloom has descended on the village following the death of the two sisters.

It is worth noting that last month, three children died in a similar incident after drowning in a pond at Upper Para in Kursi village under Umerkote police station limits in Nabarangpur district.