Balasore sexual abuse case: Victim’s parents seek death penalty for accused

By Himanshu
Balasore sexual abuse case
Image for representation

Balasore: In the sexual abuse case of Balasore on August 30, the victim’s parents have demanded death penalty for the accused persons. ANI informed this in X posts (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

It is to be noted that on last August 30 the body of a 10 year old minor girl, who was missing from home for the last 3 days and had been suspected kidnapped was recovered from an abandoned building in Balgopalpur in Remuna area in Balasore district of Odisha.

After the girl was missing, her parents had lodged a missing report in the Remuna Police Station. And on August 30 the body was recovered. It has been suspected that the girl was sexually abused and killed.

Reacting over this the father of the victim demanded death penalty for the accused persons. ANI wrote in an X post today, “Odisha’s Balasore rape and murder case: Deceased’s father says, “… When we searched for her, we couldn’t find her anywhere. After 4 days, we found her body. We lodged an FIR. Police have arrested the accused. We demand death penalty for the accused.” (03.09)”

In another X post ANI mentioned that the victim’s mother also demanded death penalty for the accused. ANI wrote in the X post, “Odisha’s Balasore rape and murder case: Deceased’s mother says, “She had gone nearby to get ‘prasad’. The accused called her and took her away in a car….When we came to know, we asked them but they did not tell us anything… We demand death penalty for the accused.” (03.09)”.

Further investigation of the case is underway.

Also read: Man killed in elephant attack in Odisha’s Sundergarh district

Advertisement

You might also like

500 turtles rescued in Odisha’s Malkangiri district by Forest Department, 4 arrested

Odisha: Girl student of IIT, Bhubaneswar found dead

Man killed in elephant attack in Odisha’s Sundergarh district

Delhi delivery boy, a single father takes 2-year-old daughter to work, admired

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.