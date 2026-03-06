Balasore: Prisoner escapes from Court premises, Police negligence suspected, watch

Advertisement

Balasore: A prisoner, identified as Sheikh Istakhad, accused in a rape case under Kasaba Police Station, managed to escape from the court premises in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday.

Istakhad, who was being held in Balasore jail, had been brought to the court from where he managed to escape between 1:30 and 2 pm.

It is suspected that the prisoner escaped due to the negligence of the escorting police personnel.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the escape.

