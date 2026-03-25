Balasore police on alert ahead of Sri Ram Navami celebrations, 20 platoon forces to be deployed

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Balasore: Balasore police on alert ahead of Sri Ram Navami celebrations. To maintain peace and order, the Balasore district police have organized a flag march in the city.

As per the information received, twenty platoon forces will be deployed in the town police station and Sahadeva Khunta area. No DJs will be played during the festival celebrations.

Similarly, a large police force will be deployed in other places including Soro and Jaleswar, said SP Pratyush Dibakar.

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Four platoon forces, including BSF, participated in the flag march under the direct supervision of the SP. The flag march started from near Town Police Station and passed through Cinema Square, Town Hall, Mirzapokhari Square, Mandala Bazaar, Damodarpur, Badakhua, Patrapada, Sunahat and ended at Gadagadia Square.

Ahead of Sri Ram Navami, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi chaired a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhavan and gave strict instructions to the police administration to maintain peace and order across the state during the celebration of Ramanavami.

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