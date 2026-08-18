Balasore: One-Sided Love Turns Violent: Man Attacks Teacher’s Family, 5 Injured

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Soro: A case of one-sided love turned violent has been reportedly witnessed in Balasore district of Odisha recently in which a youth allegedly attacked a lady school teacher and her family members. As he attacked with a sharp weapon, five people got seriously injured.

According to allegations, the accused has been identified as Pruthviraj Kar of the local area.

He had been pursuing Suchismita Sethi, a teacher at Oupada Upper Primary School, since 2022. Pruthviraj allegedly attacked Suchismita along with five members of her family — her mother, father, grandfather, and brother — with a sharp weapon (bhujali) today.

Family members said there had been a long-standing dispute with Pruthviraj over his repeated attempts to pursue Suchismita. The family had earlier filed complaints at different places regarding his harassment. Following this, the Education Department had reportedly placed Pruthviraj under suspension.

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Enraged over the suspension, Pruthviraj allegedly arrived with a weapon and attacked the family at their home.

All five injured were first rushed to Oupada Hospital. As their condition was critical, they were later shifted to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital for further treatment.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.