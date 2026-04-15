Balasore: One killed, 14 turned critical after wedding vehicle overturned

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Balasore: In a tragic incident, a man was killed while 14 others turned critical after a wedding vehicle overturned in Balasore district of Odisha today morning. The accident took place near Matiapada on the National Highway number 16 under Simulia Police Station limits.

The victim passengers are said to be from Dumduma area of the capital city while their identity is yet to be ascertained.

As per the information received, a few people were returning home in Bhubaneswar after participating in a marriage ceremony in Kolkata. Near Matiapada the driver lost control over the steering and the vehicle overturned.

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Accordingly, one of the passengers of the wedding vehicle was killed on the spot while 14 others, including children, sustained critical injury. They were rushed to Bhadrak hospital for treatment.

After getting information about the accident, Simulia Police reached the spot and initiated probe.