Balasore: Odisha Vigilance launches DA searches at 6 locations of Pradeep Das, Jr Asst, DEO office

Balasore: Odisha Vigilance has launched searches on Disproportionate Asset (DA) angle at six locations of Pradeep Kumar Das, Junior Assistant at the Office of the District Education Officer, Balasore.

As per reports, today, on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets by Pradeep Kumar Das, Junior Assistant, O/o District Education Officer (DEO), Balasore, simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance. The searches are being led by 2 Additional SPs, 4 DSPs, 7 Inspectors, 5 ASIs, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Balasore.

The searches are going on at these following 6 places in Balasore district:-

His triple storeyed residential building located at Angargadia, Balasore. Paternal house of Das at Bhuinpada, Khantapada, Balasore. Market complex of Das located at Madhagada, Sergarh, Balasore. House of his relative located at Kahalia, Nilgiri, Balasore. House of his another relative at Bhuinpada, Khantapada, Balasore. Office Room of Das located at Collectorate Campus, Balasore.

Searches are in progress. Further report follows.

