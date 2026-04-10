Balasore: Mother, son killed hit by iron while travelling in truck, Watch

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Balasore: In a tragic incident, a mother and her son were killed in an accident in Balasore district of Odisha today morning. The incident took place near the Simulia Police Station in the district.

The deceased persons are from the Shyamasundarpur village under Nilagiri Police Station limits in Balasore district.

As per reports, the victims, Bijay Soren’s family members, were travelling in an Eicher truck from Chandikhol to Paradeep when the incident occurred.

Reports suggest that the driver had to suddenly apply the brakes at a humps on the national highway under Simulia Police Station limits, causing an iron plate loaded in the vehicle to fall and hit the mother and son.

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The impact was fatal, and both died on the spot. Another person was seriously injured and admitted to the hospital.

In a separate incident, a private school bus hit an auto and two bikes parked at Anladuba in Rairangpur yesterday, dragging one of the bikes for 200 meters. Of course, the passengers were only slightly injured.

Watch the video here: