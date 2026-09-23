Balasore: Media Boom Falls off Table during Press Meet, Police Put It in Lockup – Know Why, Watch

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Balasore: Media Boom falls off table during Press Meet, Police put it in Lockup. This has been witnessed in Balasore of Odisha on Wednesday.

In a bizarre incident, a media boom was put inside a police lockup. During a press meet, the boom of a media house somehow fell off the table.

It has been learnt that to ward off the bad omen, the officer-in-charge ordered that the boom be put inside the police lockup. Yet, the sudden move left everyone stunned.

The incident that has surprised everyone took place at Sahadevkhunta Police Station in Balasore. Some call this tradition of the police a blind superstition.

It is believed in police circles that if a lathi, pen, or key falls on the floor inside a police station, it brings trouble to the station — such as law and order situations, bloodshed, and clashes.

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According to reports, Additional SP of Balasore, Paresh Kumar Rout, was holding a press conference in connection with a brown sugar seizure case. During this time, a media boom slipped from the table and fell down. Immediately, a police officer directed a constable to put the boom inside the hazat and bring it back.

Meanwhile, Additional SP Paresh Kumar Rout termed it as superstition but admitted that this practice has been in existence for a long time.

Watch the video here:

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