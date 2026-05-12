Balasore: Woman Killed in Land Dispute, Family Carries Body 12 Km on bicycle in Protest

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Balasore: In a shocking incident the family members carried the body of a woman for about 12 kms on a bicycle in protest as she had been killed in a fight related to land dispute in Balasore district of Odisha on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Haripur village in Soro area under Khaira police limits.

The deceased has been identified as Kamala Sethi.

According to police, the incident stemmed from a long-standing land dispute between the families of Manas Jena and Surendra Sethi over the construction of a house roof.

An altercation broke out between the two families, which soon turned violent. During the clash, members of Manas Jena’s family allegedly attacked the other side with a spade.

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Accordingly, Surendra Sethi’s sister, Kamala Sethi, sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.

After getting information Khaira police rushed to the spot and initiated probe. Police have detained one person in connection with the murder and launched an investigation. However, the deceased’s family alleged that other accused have not been arrested yet.

Protesting the alleged delay in police action, the deceased’s family members tied Kamala’s body to a bicycle and carried it from Haripur village to Khaira police station, covering a distance of about 12 kilometres.

The act of transporting the body on a bicycle has triggered widespread shock and grief in the area.

Family members said the protest was a desperate plea for justice. Further investigation of the matter is underway.