Balasore flood: Odisha Govt announces compensations, these people will get Rs 1,200,000

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today announced compensations for the people who have been affected by flood in Balasore district.

The government made the announcement following the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, who had visited the affected area on September 18.

As per the announcement, Rs 1,200,000 will be provided to the people to repair their completely damaged houses, Rs 6,500 for repairs of partially damaged concrete houses, Rs 4,000 for partially damaged mud houses, Rs 8,000 for broken huts and Rs 3,000 for broken cowsheds.

A financial assistance of Rs 2500 for clothes and Rs 2500 for kitchen utensils will be provided to the families whose houses have been completely destroyed or submerged in flood water for two days.

Small and marginal farmers will be given financial assistance of Rs 8,500 per hectare for non-irrigated areas, Rs 17,000 per hectare for irrigated land and Rs 22,500 per hectare for all types of perennial crops to cover crop/horticulture losses. This assistance will be provided for a maximum of 2 hectares.

Similarly, assistance to small and marginal farmers for sanding (if sanding is more than 3 inches) Rs 18,000 per hectare, minimum Rs 2,200, Rs 18,000 per hectare, minimum Rs 22,000 per hectare for repair of fish ponds and recovery of ponds, if the agricultural land is affected by landslides or diversion of river water, Rs 47,000 will be given.For this, a minimum financial assistance of 5000 rupees per farmer will be given.

Likewise, Rs 6,000 for partially damaged boats, Rs 3,000 for partially damaged nets, Rs 15,000 rupees for completely broken boats, Rs 4,000 for completely damaged nets. A financial assistance amount of Rs 10,000 per person will be provided for damage to per hectare fish seed farm.

Likewise, Rs 37,500 for dead domestic dairy animals like buffalo and cow, Rs 4,000 per goat or sheep, Rs 32,000 per pack animal such as oxen, buffalo, horses, Rs 20,000 per calf, donkey and mule will be provided. The amount of assistance will be limited to 3 large dairy animals or 30 small dairy animals or 3 large draft animals or 6 small draft animals per family.

Financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per rural artisan and Rs 5,000 per rural artisan for various related products will be provided to handicrafts and handicraft artisans for equipment damage or replacement.

Detailed damage from concerned departments for repair and restoration of public assets like roads, poles, schools, primary/Community health centres, 11 KV LT Line, drinking water supply system, minor irrigation projects, women’s mandals, youth centres, panchayat houses and anganwadi centres etc. financial assistance will be provided to the said departments after receiving the data.

It is worth noting that 8 fire brigades, 3 ODRAF teams and 1 NDRF team were deployed for emergency rescue operations during the flood following the instructions of the Chief Minister.

People in shelters were provided with cooked food until the flood situation recedes. On the directives of the Chief Minister, health service teams were formed at the district level to protect the affected people from water-borne diseases.

Also Read: Jalaka River Crosses Danger Mark In Balasore Of Odisha