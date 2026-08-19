Balasore Flood Horror: Man Swept Away, Youths’ Daring Rescue Saves Life, Watch

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Soro: A hawker had a narrow escape after being swept away by the strong flood current in Balasore district of Odisha on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Padanpada village under Talnagar Panchayat in Soro area. The man was rescued by two local youths who risked their lives to save him.

The incident occurred when floodwater was gushing over the village road. The hawker, who was selling utensils, lost his balance and was washed away in the current. He was dragged nearly 15 feet down and about 25 meters away along with his Luna vehicle and items like buckets, pans and plates.

Managing to grab onto the branch of a Karanja tree, the man climbed up and took shelter to save his life.

Seeing the man in distress, Jagabandhu Majhi and another youth from Padanpada village immediately rushed to the spot. Risking their own lives, the duo used a rope to pull the hawker out of the raging current. They also managed to salvage his Luna vehicle from the floodwaters. However, the rest of his merchandise was swept away.

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Locals have lauded the bravery and prompt action of Majhi and the other youth for saving a life amid the flood crisis.

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