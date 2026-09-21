Balasore: Fire Breaks Out At Hotel, Fire Tenders at Spot, Watch

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Balasore: A fire reportedly broke out at a hotel in Balasore district of Odisha on Monday morning. The incident took place near the DIC Chowk in Balasore town.

According to preliminary information, the fire engulfed a bakery and a hotel in the area, with flames spreading rapidly. Some vehicles parked nearby were also gutted after the fire spread from the restaurant.

Fire brigade teams have reached the spot and are trying to bring the blaze under control.

It is suspected that the fire started after a gas cylinder exploded inside the restaurant. However, the exact time and cause of the fire are yet to be ascertained.

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No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

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