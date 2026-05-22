Balasore: Father attacked with sharp weapon by sons over land dispute

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Balasore: A shocking incident linked to a long-standing land dispute has surfaced from Soro in Odisha’s Balasore district, where two sons allegedly attacked their father with a sharp weapon near the Soro court premises.

The injured man is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition.

The victim has been identified as Ganesh Barik of Tundapada village under Soro area.

According to reports, Ganesh had been involved in a prolonged dispute with his two sons, Kiran Kumar Barik (23) and Khirod Kumar Barik (19), over the division of family land.

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Sources said the two sons had called Ganesh to the Soro court area on Friday afternoon to discuss the matter. During the meeting, an argument reportedly broke out over the property issue, following which the duo allegedly chased and attacked their father with a sharp “Telenga Katari” weapon.

Ganesh sustained severe injuries in the assault. Locals immediately rescued him and rushed him to the Soro hospital. As his condition deteriorated, doctors later shifted him to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital for advanced treatment.

Following the attack, local residents managed to catch younger son Khirod and handed him over to Soro police. Meanwhile, the elder son Kiran reportedly fled from the spot after the incident.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter and efforts are underway to trace the absconding accused.

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