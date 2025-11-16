Balasore: Doctor dies while on duty in Nilagiri hospital

Advertisement

Nilagiri: Dr. Trinath Pal, a dedicated obstetrician and gynecologist at Nilgiri Sub-Divisional Hospital in Balasore, Odisha, passed away due to a heart attack while on duty today.

As per information, he had reported for duty at 8 am and was attending patients in the OPD when he suddenly felt unwell and headed to the bathroom. After a prolonged absence, colleagues found him collapsed in the bathroom and rushed him to Balasore hospital, where he was declared dead. #RIPDrTrinathPal”

A pal of gloom has descended in the area following his sad demise.

