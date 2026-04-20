Balasore District Supply Department raids gas agency over illegal storage, over 650 cylinders seized

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Balasore: Balasore District Supply Department today conducted a raid on a gas agency acting on the allegations of illegal storage and seized over 650 cylinders.

After receiving several allegations of illegal storage of LPG cylinders, the officials of the District Supply Department today raided the Integrated Indane Gas Godown situated near the Ice Factory Square in Soro and seized the cylinders.

Several consumers had claimed that while they were not getting LPG cylinders even after booking for their domestic usages, the agency was blackmarketing the gas cylinders instead of delivering to the consumers. The gas agency was allegedly selling each cylinder for Rs 2,500.

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Taking a serious note of the allegations, a team led by CSO Narasingh Panda along with Supply Officer of Soro Debashis Kar raided the gas agency and busted the illegal storage of the LPG cylinders and over 650 cylinders.

Meanwhile, the officials assured of taking appropriate action against gas agency as per the law.

The seizure of the huge quantity of LPG cylinders, though shocked and surprised the local residents, they welcomed the action of the District Supply Department.