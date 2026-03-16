Balasore: Class X student drowns in abandoned quarry’s fountain

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Remuna: In a shocking incident, a Class X student drowned to death in Balasore district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place at a water fountain in the abandoned quarry of Mirigini Khandiahudi hill.

The deceased has been identified as Jyotishankar Dash, son of Saroj Kumar Dash from Sheragarh area under Khantapada police limits.

According to reports, Jyotishankar had visitied to the Mirigini Khandiahudi hills with three of his friends. After exploring the hills, the group decided to bathe in a waterfall located within an abandoned stone quarry. While bathing, Jyotishankar somehow slipped into the deep water of the reservoir.

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His friends tried to trace him out but in vain. Meanwhile, the locals rushed to the spot and fished out Jyotishankar from the water. He was then rushed to the Nilagiri Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The scene at the hospital was heart-crushing. The victim’s family members were seen weeping over the loss of their child. A pal of gloom has descended in the village following the sad incident. What began as a fun outing with friends turned into a nightmare for the family.