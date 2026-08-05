Balasore: Class 8 Student Drowns to Death in Village Pond

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Soro: A 14-year-old Class 8 student drowned to death in a village pond in Balasore district on Wednesday. The tragic incident occurred at Aguana Sahi under Oupada Police Station limits in Balasore district.

The deceased has been identified as Umakanta Patra, 14-year-old son of Subhendu Patra. He was a Class 8 student at Jagabandhu Government High School.

According to information, Umakanta had gone to take a bath in the village pond today. While bathing, he slipped and drowned. Students from a nearby school noticed him and immediately alerted villagers for help.

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Locals rushed to the spot and pulled him out of the pond. He was rushed to Khaira hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Umakanta had not gone to school today. A pall of gloom has descended on the village and surrounding areas following the sad demise of the student.