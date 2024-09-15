Balasore: Boy dies of snakebite, sorcerer performs witchcraft rituals over phone to revive the deceased 

Balasore: A minor boy succumbed to snakebite at Manishiali village of Khaira block in Odisha’s Balasore district on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Manoranjan Behera, the 13-year-old son of one Jagabandhu Behera.

According to reports, Behera was bitten by a poisonous snake while he was sleeping at the house along with his family members at the night. Soon, his family members rushed him to the Soro Hospital for treatment. But the doctor referred him to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition was critical.

While being shifted to the Government hospital in Cuttack, Manoranjan breathed his last. Following which, his body was kept inside the ambulance at the Soro Hospital.

Later, Manoranjan’s family members called a sorcerer to revive the deceased, said sources adding that as the sorcerer could not come to the health centre, he performed the witchcraft rituals over the phone with the aim to revive the deceased boy.

As told by the sorcerer, the boy’s body was removed from the ambulance and placed on a stretcher and he continued with his rituals for about two hours. However, as the boy did not return to life, his body was sent for postmortem.

Meanwhile, the incident was condemned by everyone as people of even this 24th century believe more in sorcerers than the doctors.