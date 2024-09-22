Balasore: Anganwadi worker beaten up in kangaroo court for not serving eggs in MDM, 3 arrested; Watch

Balasore: An Anganwadi worker was beaten up in a kangaroo court mercilessly for allegedly not serving eggs to the children in Mid-Day-Meal (MDM) at Mahapada village under Singla police limits in Balasore district.

It is to be noted here that the state government has made it mandatory to serve eggs at the Anganwadi centre and is providing money for the same. However, a viral video showed eggs were not given to the children in the MDM.

Angry over the absence of eggs in the MDM, over 15 women of the villager reached the Anganwadi centre on Thursday and allegedly thrashed Anganwadi worker Urmila Samal after tying her to a chair. Later, they dragged her out of the Anganwadi centre and tied her to a tree and beat her up.

The CDPO along with others reached the Anganwadi centre after getting information and admitted the injured Anganwadi worker at Basta Hospital for treatment. But later, doctor referred her to the district headquarter hospital.

Meanwhile, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida spoke to Urmila Samal over the phone and inquired about her health condition. She also directed the CDMO to provide her better treatment and asked Balasore SP Sagarika Nath to probe the case and arrest the accused persons.

On the other hand, speaking about the incident, Balasore SP Sagarika Nath informed that the district police has taken the incident very seriously and arrested the prime accused persons along with two associates.

Further probe is underway, she added.