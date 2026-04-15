Balasore: 6 injured after bus hit truck, 4 of them turn critical

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Balasore: In a tragic incident at least 6 people sustained injury and four of them turned critical after a bus hit a truck in Balasore district of Odisha on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place near the Jamujhari Bridge on the National Highway number 16.

As per reports, the passenger bus, named Shantilata Travels, hit a truck near the Jamujhari Bridge. Accordingly, 6 of the passengers, who were aboard the bus, sustained injury. Out of them 4 turned critical. The bus was heading to Tata from Puri.

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Following the accident, the injured persons were rushed to the Simulia hospital.

After getting information, Police reached the spot and sent the injured persons to hospital and initiated probe.