Balasore: 32 Hyva trucks seized, 10 detained following raid by Dist Admn for illegal sand mining

Jaleswar: The Government is in action mode to stop illegal sand mining in the state. In a joint raid by the district administration and police in Balasore district today, 32 sand laden Hyva trucks were seized and 10 people have been detained in the incident.

Sand smuggling is going on unabated from the Subarnarekha River in various areas under Jaleswar tehsil of Balasore district. The district administration conducted a raid late last night after receiving information about illegal sand mining. Legal action has been initiated against the seized vehicles and the culprits.

It was a joint raid conducted by the district administration and police on illegal sand mining in the wee hours of the night. The illegal sand mining was going on at the ‘Chalinti’ sand quarry on the bank of Subarnarekha River. Balasore Collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas and SP Pratyush Diwakar conducted the raid along with other officials.