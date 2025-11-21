Balasore: 3 kids turn critical after consuming thimet mistaking it for salt

Advertisement

Balasore: In a tragic incident, at least three kids turned critical after consuming pesticide thimet mistaking it for salt in Balasore district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Rajasahi of Shalabani village under Mahishapata panchayat in Nilagiri area of the district yesterday.

The victims have been identified as Yuvaraj, Indurekha and Ghanashyam.

As per information, when the family went to the field to cut paddy, some children were playing in the village street. They were hungry and ate thimet mixed with onion thinking that they had brought salt from home.

Advertisement

After the family returned from the field, the ill children were first admitted to Nilagiri hospital. As their condition deteriorated, they were shifted to Balasore District Headquarter hospital. They are getting treated there. However, as his health condition further deteriorated, Yuvaraj of them has been shifted to the SCB Medical College and hospital in Cuttack.

Watch the video here: