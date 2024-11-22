Balangir: Three including Sunamodi Sub-Centre ANM arrested in baby-selling incident

Balangir: A total of three persons including the Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) of Sunamodi Sub-Centre have been arrested in the baby-selling incident that took place at Sana Gurjibhata village under Lathor police station limits in the district.

The arrested ANM has been identified as Mamata Bhoi while the two others have been identified as Rajesh Mital, who purchased the infant, and Alok Agarwal, who facilitated the transaction of the child. Balangir police arrested them from Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

The Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer (CDM&PHO) of Balangir had yesterday suspended Bhoi from her services following her alleged link in the case.

Notably, Deputy Chief Minister, K.V. Singh Deo, had visited Sana Gurjibhata village in district to meet the family of the child after reports of Bhoi taking the newborn girl from them and handed her over to a non-Odia couple came to the fore. He also had directed the Balangir district administration to probe the case and submit a detailed report of the probe.

