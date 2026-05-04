Balangir: Sports Teacher dies after being hit by moving train, suicide suspected

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A Physical Education Teacher (PET) died reportedly after being hit by a moving train near the railway gate close to the Balangir-Sudpara gas godown this morning.

The deceased teacher has been identified Debi Prasad Rout, who was posted at Malmanda village school.

Advertisement

The Sports Teacher reportedly reached the spot and ran onto the railway track soon after parking his car with registration no. OD 03L 0032 while the Puri-Durg Express train was coming. Subsequently, the train hit him causing his death on the spot.

Balangir Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot after getting information and launched an investigation after recovering the body from the railway track. Later his body was sent to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. However, what forced him to take the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.