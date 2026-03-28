Balangir: MLA’s blank firing during procession, video goes viral

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Balangir: MLA’s blank firing video goes viral. A grand procession was organized on the occasion of Ram Navami in Titilagarh, Balangir. This procession circumambulated the city.

Titilagarh MLA Naveen Jain, along with other public representatives and senior citizens, participated in the procession.

After the procession reached the old Bank Square in Titilagarh, MLA Naveen Jain allegedly fired a blank shot from a pistol. Discussions are currently going on in Titilagarh regarding this.

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Watch the video here: