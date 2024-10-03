Balangir: Maa Samaleshwari appears as Goddess Shailaputri on 1st day of Navratri today

Balangir: Maa Samaleshwari was attired in the Goddess Shailaputri Besha today on the first day of the 9-day Navratri puja in the temple in Balangir of Odisha. Many devotees are thronging the temple to get a glimpse of the Goddess and to get Her blessings as Navratri puja begins today at this year old shrine.

On the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri, special puja has begun at the Shakti Peethas in different towns and cities of Odisha. Similarly, worship has also started with traditional rituals at the Samaleshwari Peetha in Balangir.

Festive fervour has gripped Balangir town while many devotees have started their ‘brata’ for Navratri. Maa Samaleshwari of Balangir will wear nine attires in the nine days of Navratri.

Kalinga TV talked to priests and devotees in the temple premises. The priests described about the benefits of getting a glimpse of the Mother Goddess at Her shrine during Navratri.

Watch the video here: