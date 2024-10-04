Balangir: Junior Engineer of Belpada Block in Odisha Vigilance net

Balangir: A junior engineer of Belpahad Block in Balangir district of Odisha was nabbed by Odisha Vigilance on Friday red handed. The engineer was nabbed a short while ago while he was demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 7000.

The accused junior engineer has been identified as Harekrushna Sahoo.

As per reports, based upon the complaint received over toll-free No 1064 of Odisha Vigilance for demand of bribe, today Harekrushna Sahoo, Junior Engineer, Belapada Block, Dist- Bolangir has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 7,000/- as final instalment of overall demand of bribe of Rs 14,000/- from a beneficiary to return the case record for preparation of Muster Roll for payment of wages to job card holders engaged in the construction work of dug-well of the beneficiary under “Open Well Irrigation Scheme”.

JE Sahoo had earlier received Rs.7000/- from the beneficiary a few days back. However, as per overall demand of bribe, he was demanding rest amount of bribe from beneficiary to return the case record and for facilitating release of payment to the job card holders engaged in construction work of the beneficiary.

Finding no other means, beneficiary (Complainant) reported the matter over TOLLFREE NO-1064 of Odisha Vigilance narrating his harassment, and the same was registered on 3.10.2024.

Accordingly, Vigilance Officials made the plan and trapped the accused Sahoo, JE, today while accepting bribe Rs 7,000/- from the beneficiary. The entire tainted bribe money has been recovered from the possession of accused Sahoo and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Sahoo from DA angle.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No. 24 dt.03.10.2024 U/s 7 P. C. Act, 1988 as amended by P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered.

Investigation is in progress against accused Sahoo, JE.