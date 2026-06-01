Balangir: Hit-and-run on NH-59 leaves two dead, two others critical

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Balangir: In a heart-wrenching incident, two persons died while two others sustained critical injuries following a hit-and-run case on National Highway -59 in Balangir district today. The tragic incident occurred near Charbhata in Titlagarh this evening.

The deceased have been identified as Subu Kumbhar (18) of Sarguguda Madan Jal Chhak in Titlagarh town and Sagar Nag (17) of Belgam village.

If sources are to be believed, an unidentified speeding vehicle mowed down a group of young cricket players including Subu Kumbhar and Sagar Nag were returning home after a cricket match at the Charbhata playground.

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The mishap was so severe that both the boys died on the stop.

Titlagarh police reached the accident site, recovered the bodies, and shifted them to the government hospital mortuary for post-mortem. The two injured youths were rushed to the hospital in critical condition for treatment.

Police also registered a case and are currently verifying CCTV footages and collecting statements of the eyewitness in order to get some lead in the case.