Balangir: Elder brother stabs younger brother to death in Titlagarh

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Titlagarh: A violent altercation between two brothers in Titlagarh town of Balangir district turned fatal today after one stabbed the other during a drunken fight.

The deceased has been identified as Jiten Majhi, a resident of Nehru Nagar, Titlagarh.

According to police, the incident occurred when Jiten and his elder brother Kapil Majhi got into an argument while in an inebriated state. The fight quickly escalated. Kapil allegedly attacked Jiten with a knife, stabbing him in the stomach.

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Jiten sustained critical injuries in the attack. Locals rushed him to Titlagarh Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead after examination.

Following the incident, Titlagarh police reached the spot, recovered the body.

Tension prevailed at Titlagarh Hospital after the news spread. Authorities deployed additional police personnel at the hospital and in Nehru Nagar area to prevent any untoward situation.

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