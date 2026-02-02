Balangir: Coal-laden train catches fire at Turekela Station, fire brigade rushes to scene

Advertisement

Kantabanji: A coal-laden train caught fire today at the Turekela railway station in Balangir district of Odisha. After getting information, the fire brigade team from Kantabanji rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

As per the information received, the coal laden train was heading from Raipur to Visakhapatnam as it caught fire at Turekela station, prompting a swift response from the Kantabanji Fire Brigade.

The station master spotted smoke emanating from the train and alerted the fire brigade, which is currently working to extinguish the flames. The fire brigade’s prompt action is underway to douse the fire and prevent further damage.