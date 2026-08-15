Balangir Businessman Kidnapped, Rescued From Bhubaneswar, Watch

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Bhubaneswar/Balangir: A prominent businessman and builder from Balangir, Narendra Sahu, who was allegedly kidnapped from Balangir, was rescued from the Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred about 24 hours ago. The entire kidnapping was captured on CCTV, and based on that footage, Balangir Police launched an investigation and began tracking the accused.

The family had lodged a complaint at Balangir Town Police Station. The last location of the victim’s mobile phone was traced to the Bharatpur area of Bhubaneswar. Acting on this, a team from Balangir Police reached Bhubaneswar and, with the help of Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police, intensified the search.

On Saturday morning, both Balangir Police and Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police carried out a joint operation. The victim was found and rescued from an apartment in the Khandagiri police station area. He has been kept at Khandagiri Police Station for now.

Police said the family had received a call from the kidnappers claiming the victim was in Bhubaneswar. The number was tracked, which led police to the location.

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Narendra Sahu is a well-known builder in Balangir. After his rescue, he was reunited with his family members who had reached Khandagiri Police Station.

Police have not yet revealed the exact motive behind the kidnapping. An investigation is underway to ascertain who was behind it, whether there was any business rivalry or enmity, and how the victim was brought to Bhubaneswar. Further questioning of the rescued businessman is also in progress.

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