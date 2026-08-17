Balangir Businessman Kidnap Case: Police SI and Journalist among 2 More Arrested, Watch

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Balangir: In the businessman kidnap and later rescue case, Balangir Police have arrested two more persons. The arrested have been identified as Police Sub-Inspector Sneha Manjari Sahu and a journalist identified as Sanjay Jena. Both were picked up from Bhubaneswar by Balangir Police.

Police said SI Sneha Manjari Sahu is the sister of prime accused Kshitish Sahu. Earlier, prime accused Kshitish Sahu and Sanjeet Behera were arrested in the case. The Balangir SP has intensified the investigation.

The Balangir businessman abduction case has taken a major twist with Balangir Police arresting two more persons, including a police Sub-Inspector, in connection with the kidnapping.

With these arrests, the total number of people arrested in the kidnapping of businessman Narendra Sahu has gone up to four.

Police sources said that SI Sneha Manjari Sahu is being named as the main mastermind behind the abduction. She was serving at the Police Headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

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The victim, Balangir-based businessman Narendra Sahu, was abducted and later rescued from Khandagiri area in Bhubaneswar.

Police said the case is being investigated from all angles to uncover the full conspiracy behind the kidnapping.

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