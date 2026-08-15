Balangir businessman kidnap and rescue: Accused tried to abandon him at Khandagiri PS, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: In the kidnap and rescue case of Balangir businessman Narendra Sahu, it has been reported that the miscreants tried to abandon him at Khandagiri Police Station. Police have detained one of them.

Sahu was kidnapped from Balangir district and was rescued by Khandagiri police within 24 hours in Bhubaneswar.

According to police, the victim Narendra Sahu was abducted by unidentified miscreants. The accused allegedly threatened him on gunpoint and assaulted him. They later brought him to Bhubaneswar in a car with the intention of abandoning him near Khandagiri police station.

CCTV footage and a complaint from the victim’s family helped police track the accused.

Khandagiri police swung into action and traced the vehicle. The accused had attempted to leave Narendra near the police station, but police intervened.

The victim was first taken to Utkal Hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment. He alleged that the accused had threatened him at gunpoint and assaulted him repeatedly during captivity.

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The motive behind the kidnapping is under investigation.

The victim’s family has thanked police for saving his life. An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway to arrest all those involved and ascertain the reason behind the abduction.

Police said they are examining CCTV footage and other evidence in connection with the case.

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