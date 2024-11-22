Balangir: ANM Mamata Bhoi suspended in Sunamudi new-born missing case

Balangir: Health worker ANM Mamata Bhoi has been suspended by the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) in the Sunamudi hospital in Balangir district of Odisha.

As per reports, the health worker (ANM) of Sunamudi hospital in Patnagarh area has been suspended on Friday by the CDMO of Balangir district. She has been suspended over the new-born missing in Gurjibhata village. A complaint had been filed regarding missing of the newborn.

As per reports, the new-born had been separated from its biological parents by a couple. It has been reported that since the biological parents of the child are poor and other several children, they had given their child to the couple. However, allegedly all this had happened in the knowledge of the ANM.