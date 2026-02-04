Balangir: 6 minor boys held on charge of gang-rape to Class 9 girl student

Advertisement

Balangir: Six minor boys have been arrested in the gang-rape case of a minor girl in Turekela area of Balangir district in Odisha.

Police have arrested the six minors after the gang-rape video of a ninth grade student went viral.

Today, Northern Range DIG Himanshu Lal reached Turkela police station and initiated probe regarding the heinous crime. Balangir SP Abhilash G was also present with him.

Last night, the victim’s father had lodged a complaint at the police station in this matter. The scientific team is also conducting further investigation.

IT Act has been invoked regarding the viral video of the gang-rape. Investigation is also underway to determine who made the video and who made the video go viral.

The incident took place in December and the accused in the case were threatening the victim. After the video went viral, the girl’s father lodged a complaint at the police station.

The SP said that the arrested accused will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

