Balangir: 4-year-old girl donates hair for cancer patients

Balangir: A 4-year-old girl of Odisha’s Balangri district has set an example for everyone reportedly by donating her hair for cancer patients happily.

One Reena Putel, the mother of the minor girl, identified as Misty Putel, was reportedly taking care of her daughter’s hair very carefully without any failure. However, after knowing about the requirement of hair for the cancer patients, Reena discussed about it with her husband Ramakant Putel and took a final decision to donate Misty’s hair.

The couple, a resident of Janipara village of the district, reportedly sought the help of a doctor named Debabrata Sahu, who informed them about the Mumbai-based Madat Charitable Trust, an NGO which provides assistance to cancer patients and their caregivers.

After contacting the concerned officials of the NGO, the couple donated Misty’s 13 inch long hair. The Charitable Trust also sent a certificate of appreciation to Misty for donating her hair.

When the news of Misty’s hair donation got spread, appreciation and blessings poured-in for the minor girl with several of them appreciating her for setting example for everyone even at a tender age when she cannot speak clearly and fluently.

