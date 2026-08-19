Baitarani, Salandi rise again, floodwaters inundate 18 panchayats in Bhadrak

Advertisement

Bhadrak: Baitarani crosses danger level of 18.33m at Akhuapada. The river is flowing at around 18.56m now.

Four feet flood water is flowing over Kanti Escape and Kanakei escape of Genguti river.

Two feet of flood water was accumulated on the road at Sholampur in Bhandaripokhari-Jajpur route and has disrupted road communication.

Six panchayats in Bhandaripokhari and 12 in Dhamnagar block were affected due to increase in water level.

The Salandi River is also flowing above the danger mark. At Rajghat, the danger mark is 17 feet but the water level has touched about 18.10 feet.

Advertisement

A 30-feet breach in Nalia River has occurred near Matgajpur, which is also posing a threat.

Matgajpur, Jena Sahi and Nathpada under Tala Gopabindha panchayat have been marooned.

As many as 3,000 residents of Bishnupur village in Bhadrak block are affected as floodwater has entered the village roads up to almost five feet.

Water has entered Orali village under Bodak panchayat also.

Meanwhile, officials are keeping a close watch on the situation with water levels of the two major rivers staying beyond danger marks.

Also Read: Sundargarh Schools Closed On August 19 Due To Heavy Rain