Baitarani river water level rises again, Salandi crosses danger mark

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Bhadhrak: The water level of the Baitarani river has started rising again. While the water level remained low till last night, it has been rising since this morning.

At Akhuapada, the danger signal was 18.33 meters whereas the water level is over 18.06 meter. The water level of the Salandi river has crossed the danger signal.

The danger signal at Rajghat was 17ft, however it has reached over 17.70 ft due to the flood water.

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The Warnings has been issued to the people living along the rivers due to the increasing water levels.

The floods occurred because 2,400 cusecs of water was released from Hadagarh Dam. The water has also been observed flooding Lower Gop Binda, Arnapal, Bishnu Pur Binda.

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