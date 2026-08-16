Baitarani River sees fourth flood as water level rises again in Jajpur

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Bhubaneswar: Water level in the Baitarani River has crossed its danger level causing the river to experience its fourth flood of the season on Sunday.

As per sources, the danger level at Akhuapada was 18.33 metres and the current water level has crossed 18.35 metres.

Floodwater has also crossed the danger mark at Ballavighat and Dasarathpur. The situation will now take a turn for worse in Jajpur and Dasarathpur block, added sources.

The river has been steadily rising from late night causing the situation worse than expected.

The breach happened a bit late at night after which the district administration carried out repair works from the incident spot.

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Some areas of Bhadrak district have also been affected. Floodwater has entered twelve gram panchayats in Dhamnagarblock and two in Tihidi block.

Bhadrak-Aradi, Dhusuri-Hasanabad and Patri-Fatepur have all been flooded with water, disrupting communication and affecting movement in the affected areas.

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