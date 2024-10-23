Baitarani Basin Manager Kailash Chandra Sahu arrested for possessing 112% disproportionate assets

Keonjhar: Kailash Chandra Sahu, the Chief Engineer & Basin Manager of Baitarani Basin in Keonjhar has been arrested by Odisha Vigilance and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Keonjhar for possession of disproportionate assets (DA) to the tune of 112% of his known sources of income, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance PS Case No.13 dated 23.10.2024 was registered against Kailash Chandra Sahu, Chief Engineer & Basin Manager, Baitarani Basin U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) of PC Amendment Act, 2018.

During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets were unearthed in the name of Kailash Chandra Sahu and his family members;

One Triple storied residential building (under construction) measuring area around 8821 Sqft. over Plot No.1454/2702, Khata No.392/295 in Mouza-Mrutyunjaypur under Vyasanagar Tahasil, Dist-Jajpur.

Flat No. 308 on 3rd floor in Jagannath Mansion Apartment at mouza-Bhoi Nagar, Unit-9, PS-Saheed Nagar, Dist-Khordha.

Flat No-1302 on the 3rd Floor, Block-A over Plot No.44/1214, Khata No. 400/251 of Dharma Heaven Apartment at Puri Sahar, Unit No.3, Mangalaghat, Puri.

Flat No.101 on the 2nd Floor, Block-B in Jagabandhu Bhawan/ Apartment at mouza-Dolipur Unit No.8 over Plot No.673/932, 673/934 Khata No.402, and Plot No.673/933, Khata No.617, Vyasanagar, Jajpur.

One Shop of area approx 138 Sqft. in 1st Floor in Jagabandhu Bhawan/Apartment at mouza Unit No.8 over Plot No.673/933, Khata No.260, Vyasanagar, Jajpur.

28 nos. of valuable plots including 1 in Cuttack, 4 in Khordha and 23 in Jajpur.

Bank deposits and Investments in Mutual Funds Rs.88,38,058.

Gold jewellery approx 200 gms.

1 four wheeler & 3 two wheelers.

Household articles worth around Rs.17.17 Lakhs.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Kailash were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which were 112% in excess of his known sources of income.