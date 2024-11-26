Baikuntha Dham Ashram controversy: Man files FIR against Kashinath Mishra for allegedly detaining his wife; Watch

Bhubaneswar: A man reportedly filed an FIR against the controversial Baikuntha Dham Ashram, situated in Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar, for allegedly detaining his wife forcefully.

One Jiten Giri, a businessman of Keonjhar district, in his complaint at Saheed Nagar Police station, claimed that Kashinath Mishra, who landed in controversy for projecting his 18-year-old youth as the reincarnation of Kalki avatar or Lord Vishnu, has detained his wife in the Baikuntha Dham Ashram.

Giri alleged that it is being four years and nine months that his wife has been separated from him. She was living at a rented house in Acharya Vihar area of Bhubaneswar after completing her PhD at Ramadevi University while he was looking after his business in Keonjhar.

As she was a religious woman, she went to the Baikuntha Dham Ashram after coming in contact with a young woman named Sibani during the COVID pandemic, said Giri alleging that the inmates of the Ashram are involved in several illegal activities.

He even alleged that one of the male inmates has washed the minds of his wife to keep her away from him which is why she is demanding for divorce.

