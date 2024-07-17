Bahuda Yatra: Complaint filed against servitor for using phone atop chariot despite ban

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has reportedly filed a complaint against another servitor for using mobile phone atop chariot during the Bahuda Yatra yesterday.

The SJTA filed the complaint against the concerned priest at the Singha Dwar police station after some videos and photographs showed him using phones on the Darpadalan chariot of Goddess Subhadra.

Temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee had banned usage of mobile phones on the chariots and not to allow unauthorised persons on the chariots.

However, an unauthorised person was found on the chariots during Rath Yatra on July 7 and 8 following which the SJTA also lodged a complaint seeking legal actions against him.