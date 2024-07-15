Bahuda Yatra comes to an end as all 3 chariots reach Singhadwar, SJTA Chief Administrator thanks all

Puri: The Bahuda Yatra of Holy Trinity – Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra- came to an end as all three chariots reached the Singhadwar here this evening.

The pulling of chariots began after following the completion of the rituals like the ceremonial Pahandi and Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb’s ‘Chhera Panhara’ rituals (ceremonial sweeping of the chariots with a golden broom).

The Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra was first pulled by the lakhs of devotees who had gathered on the Grand Road to witness the Bahuda Yatra of Holy Trinity. It was followed by the Darpadalan chariot of Devi Subhadra and Nandighosa of Lord Jagannath.

Apart from the tight security arrangement, all the enforcement team had made elaborate arrangements to conduct the Bahuda Yatra peacefully and smoothly.

Meanwhile, speaking about the Bahuda Yatra, Arabinda Kumar Padhee, the Chief Administrator of Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), informed that the return journey of the Holy Trinity ended smoothly with their blessings.

As per the ban on the usage of mobile phones on the chariots, the servitors co-operated and performed their works as it was planned, he said adding that action will be taken against those who created disturbances.

Padhee also thanked the sevayats, temple administrations, district administration, volunteers, media persons and devotees for the success of the Bahuda Yatra.