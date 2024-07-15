Bahuda Yatra 2024: Lord Jagannath and his siblings to return from Janmabedi to Ratnabedi today

Puri: The Holy Trinity, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will return to their Ratnabedi from their Janmabedi today. The return journey of the Lord’s to their abode Srimandir is called Bahuda Yatra.

The three chariots of the Holy Trinity, Nandighos, Darpadalana and Taladhwaja is on standby near by the Nakachana Door of the Gundicha Temple. The various rituals for the Bahuda Yatra has already started.

According to sources, the Bahuda Pahandi ritual will be held after 12:00 pm in the afternoon, while the Besasesha ritual will be observed between 1.00pm to 2:30 pm. After that, the Cherapahara will be held from 2:30 to 3:30 in the afternoon. The pulling of the chariots will likely start by 4 pm.

The word ‘Bahuda’ in Odia means return. The Bahuda Yatra is held on the auspicious day of Devshayani Ekadashi.

It is an important part of Ratha Yatra and is the reverse process of the world famous festival. There are many rituals involved in Bahuda Jatra. Mangal Aarti takes place at around 4 am as the first ritual. After that, the priests perform Tadap Lagi and Rosa Homa.

The rituals are followed by Abakash and the worship of Surya Dev. Before the yatra begins, the priests worship the gatekeepers of the Lord Jagannath, known as Dwarpala Puja. It is followed by the Gopal Ballav and Sakala Dhupa that continues for about an hour. After that, the Senapatalagi ritual is performed.