Badamba’s presiding deity Maa Bhattarika in Goddess Mahakali Besha today, watch

Badamba: The presiding deity of Badamba, Maa Bhattarika, in Cuttack district of Odisha, has worn the Goddess Mahakali Besha today. Hundreds of devotees have crowded the famous Maa Bhattarika pitha in Badamba today during Navratri.

As per reports, sodasa upachara puja is going on at the shrine of Maa Bhattarika these days. Maa Bhattarika has worn Mahakali attire today while in the night the Goddess will appear in the Goddess Kali attire.

On each day of Navratri Goddess Bhattarika is wearing a different attire. With the arrival of the Ashwin month, the Goddess has descended to the earth. She is giving darshan to the devotees every day wearing different attires.

In addition to this, Maa Bhattarika is appearing every day in the gold attire (Suna Besha) in these sixteen days.

