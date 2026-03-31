Badamba Panchayat Samiti AEE arrested for possessing 128% disproportionate assets

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Cuttack: Satyaprakash Narayan Bhattaray, the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of Badamba Panchayat Samiti in Cuttack district has been arrested by Odisha Vigilance for possessing disproportionate assets (DA) over 128% of his known sources of income, which he failed to explain satisfactorily.

In this connection, Odisha Vigilance has registered vide Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No.14 dt.31.03.2026 U/s-13(2) r/w 13(1) (b) P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018 against Bhattaray.

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Based on searches conducted on the properties of AEE by Odisha Vigilance on 07.03.2026 on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack, he was found in possession of DA including one double storeyed building at Patia, Bhubaneswar, 5 high value plots at Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, and Choudwar, Cuttack, gold 133 gms, deposits Rs 41.56 Lakhs, household assets around Rs 8 Lakh, 1 Hyundai Creta car, etc.

Hence, he has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court of Special Judge Vigilance, Cuttack. Further probe is underway.