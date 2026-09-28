Badachana Block Assistant Engineer and her associate nabbed while taking bribe

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Jajpur: Bandita Dash, the Assistant Engineer (AE) of Badachana Block in Jajpur district and her associate Somonath Sethy (private person) have been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and taking bribe.

Dash and Sethy were apprehended while taking a bribe of Rs 35,000 to release security deposit and for clearing pending bills.

The executant tasked with the job of completion of construction works of a school in Badachana Block had submitted the bills for payment. When the executant asked for release of security deposit and for clearing the pending bills, accused Dash demanded bribe Rs 35,000 to refund security deposit as well as for clearing pending bills.

Being aggrieved, the executant (complainant) reported the matter to vigilance authorities alleging harassment by the AE.

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Today, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed both Dash and Sethy while taking bribe Rs 35,000 from the complainant. The entire tainted bribe money Rs 35,000 has been recovered from them and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations linked to Dash from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Kataka Vigilance PS Case No.38 dt. dtd.27.09.2026 U/s-7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against both the accused duo Dash and Sethy.

Detailed report follows.