Back-to-back low-pressure systems to bring rain for 3 more days in Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to receive very heavy rainfall over the next three days under the influence of a low-pressure area over the North Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 15 and heavy rain from August 16 to August 19.

The Regional Meteorological Department has issued an Orange warning for four districts and a Yellow warning for the remaining 26 districts.

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Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds will be experienced across several regions of the state from August 15 to August 19.

In view of the conditions, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Heavy rainfall raises the possibility of waterlogging in low-lying areas and on roads. The water levels of rivers and streams are also being monitored.